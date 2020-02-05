Home States Tamil Nadu

I am not running parallel government as I am part of it: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi

She said that whenever a difference of opinion on any policy matter occurred between her and the government she could refer the issue to the Home Ministry.

Published: 05th February 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Brushing aside criticism that she has been running a parallel government in Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said those censuring her were only expressing their perceptions. She said that she could never run a parallel government as she was only part of the territorial administration.

Speaking to reporters here after releasing the English and Tamil publications of Raj Nivas titled 'Tracking the News,' Bedi said she was bound by the directions, decisions and orders of the Union Home Ministry. "I have no choice whatsoever. I should implement the Ministry's orders and decisions and I function in total agreement with the provisions of the Union Territory Act 1963," she maintained.

The former IPS officer, who has been at logger heads with the Chief Minister on various issues, said whenever a difference of opinion on any policy matter occurred between her and the government she could refer the issue to the Home Ministry as envisaged under the rules.

She cited examples of issues relating to the modalities in implementation of free rice scheme and in appointment of the State Election commissioner. "I am not a master and I am only an employee implementing the Home Ministry's directions, decisions and orders issued in writing," she contended.

The Lt Governor also pointed out that on sensitive subjects like 'financial matters' she could not shirk her responsibility. "I should be very careful as a public servant in deciding sensitive financial matters," she said adding "an administrator (Lt Governor) can never adopt populist approach.

Asserting that the office of the Lt Governor was "not transactional but transformative," Bedi said, "I am not a full- fledged Governor to have immunity. I should apply my mind on all issues in view of my responsibility."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi Puducherry government Puducherry V Narayanswamy
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp