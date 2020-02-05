Madras HC seeks report to terminate mentally-ill woman’s pregnancy

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a report from the Dean of government Sivaganga hospital on a petition filed by a woman seeking permission to terminate pregnancy of her 26-year-old daughter, who suffers from muscle spasm and mental illness.

The 55-year-old petitioner submitted that after her husband’s death, she reared sheep in her village to make ends meet. Due to this, she was always away from house and her younger daughter would be alone at their house, she added. Taking advantage of this, their neighbour, one Kasinathan, sexually assaulted her daughter and made her pregnant. She added that she came to know this only on January 24, 2020, and that a criminal case has been registered against Kasinathan.

Pointing out that though her daughter is already 12 weeks pregnant, and not physically and mentally fit to deliver the child, she prayed the court to grant permission to terminate the pregnancy. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, directed the Dean of government Sivaganga hospital to file a report on or before February 12.

