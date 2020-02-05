Home States Tamil Nadu

Monkeys drive Thuraiyur villagers to wits’ end

Monkeys continue to torment residents of Nalliyampalayam and Puliyampatti villages in Thuraiyur block.

Published: 05th February 2020 09:38 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Monkeys continue to torment residents of Nalliyampalayam and Puliyampatti villages in Thuraiyur block. Villagers have now covered doors and windows with safety nets to prevent any simian intrusion. They alleged that despite making several complaints, no action has been taken to deal with the problem. However, on Tuesday, a team of Forest Department personnel visited the villages. Sources said action would be taken soon.

Farmers in the villages have to guard their fields all day. An estimated 100 monkeys from the nearby reserve forest areas are now making themselves at home in the villages. Following the end of monsoon, due to food scarcity in forest areas, packs of monkeys travel to residential areas in search of food. “At first we offered food and water to the few monkeys which roamed around the villages. But very soon, we found there were around 100 in total. Despite measures like covering entry points with safety nets, the monkeys still manage to make their way into houses and damage everything inside,” said Arun, a village resident.

He added people are afraid to leave their children alone in the streets, as rogue monkeys attack them. Villagers have to make sure someone is at home at all times to guard the premises. Monkeys often damage the tiled roofs to gain entry into houses in the village. Ganeshan, a villager from Puliyampatti, stated that apart from damaging crops, the monkeys also target cattle feed kept outside barns. Farmers spend about ` 1,800 per bag of cattle feed. They have to be careful monkeys do not spill the feed or enter the storage bins. If feed-mixed water is touched by another animal, cattle would not drink it. With most crops in the harvest stage, the monkeys are capable of spoiling the whole season in just one night.

Local animal welfare activists said that reserve forest areas are low on food. They requested the Forest department to take measures for animals that come in search of food.

TAGS
Forest Department monkeys reserve forest
