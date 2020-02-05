PM-Kisan beneficiary from Tamil Nadu has tough time trying to correct Aadhaar

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The Prime Minister’s scheme of providing Rs 6,000 a year to farmers is out of reach for 71-year-old S Ramasamy, thanks to a mismatch in his Aadhaar details.

Ramasamy from Mettangkadu village in Kurumbalur of Perambalur district has been running from pillar to post to claim the Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

All his efforts have been in vain as his Aadhaar number has another person’s details linked to it.

Ramasamy has filed a petition with the collector’s office to set things right. He said he received his Aadhaar in 2011 and only been using the card as proof of address.

He went to the taluk office and Agriculture department to register for the scheme.

His application was denied on the grounds his Aadhaar details were incorrect, much to his surprise.

He went to the Aadhaar centre in the Perambalur municipal office, wherein the database was found someone else’s photo and personal details, including biometrics, linked to Ramasamy’s card.

Ramasamy said, “The authorities rejected my application because of the Aadhaar issue. Aadhaar number has been made mandatory for everything, but when there is a fault, they do not attempt to fix it. I visited many offices to resolve the issue but the authorities were indifferent. I took help to contact the Aadhaar support centre but they said such a problem can only be fixed by their Bengaluru office.”

He added, “I am illiterate and it took some effort to find something was wrong with my Aadhaar card. How do they expect me to go to Bengaluru? It is not my fault the Aadhaar number shows someone else’s photo. I am left out of the Prime Minster’s scheme for no fault of my own.”

When contacted, the personal assistant to Collector-General AG Rajarajan said, “Such problems cannot be rectified here. There is no option to make corrections on a local server. Everything is centralised. But we will contact the Bengaluru centre.”