Home States Tamil Nadu

Thousands of devotees witness Thanjavur Big temple consecration

Sources said for the first time in the recent history an Odhuvar who sings Saivite hymns in Tamil also went up to the Kalasam to chant Tamil hymns.

Published: 05th February 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Large number of devotees waiting Maha Sambrosanam at Thanjavur Big Temple.

Large number of devotees waiting Maha Sambrosanam at Thanjavur Big Temple. (Photo | EPS/M K Ashok Kumar)

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Thousands of devotees on Wednesday witnessed the consecration of the 11th century Chola edifice Perivudayar temple popularly known as Thanjavur Big Temple.

The holy water in pots which were kept in the Yagasalai was brought in procession after five days of pooja. Special pooja was performed to the pots at the Raja Rajan vayil Gopuram and then they were taken to the Vimanam (the tower over sanctum) of the shrines including that of Perivudayar which is 216 feet.

The Sivachariars were taking the pots through the makeshift steps made of iron pipes.

Sources said for the first time in the recent history an Odhuvar who sings Saivite hymns in Tamil also went up to the Kalasam to chant Tamil hymns.

At around 9.21 am, the holy water was poured over the Kalasam (Pinnacle) of the Perivudayar, Periyanaki and other shrines in the temple.

The thousands of devotees who witnessed the consecration from inside the temple complex and also from the outside the complex chanted 'Om Namasivaya'.

Later, the devotees were permitted inside the Perivudayar shrine where Maha Deeparadhana was performed to the main deity, the 13 feet high Shivalingam.

After the darshan, the devotees were allowed to exist from one of the rear gates of the complex.

Even as the devotees started trickling into the temple complex from 5.30 am, the police allowed only a limited number of devotees who could be accommodated in the makeshift enclosures inside.

A heavy posse of police was deployed in around the temple to regulate the crowd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanjavur Big Temple
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp