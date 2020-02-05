TNPSC scam: Armed Reserve constable arrested

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: An Armed Reserve constable who is one of the prime suspects in the TNPSC Group 2A and Group 4 examination malpractice was arrested by the CB-CID near Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. The suspect, Sithandi, a native of Periyakananoor in Sivaganga and an Armed Reserve police constable working in Chennai, had absconded after he became a key suspect in the ongoing CB-CID probe into TNPSC examination scam.

He was hiding in his farm near Sivaganga-Ramanathapuram main road. He was later taken to Chennai for interrogation.Notably, Sithanadi’s brother Velmurugan, who secured third rank in the Group 2A examination held in 2018, was arrested by the CB-CID a couple of days ago. He had allegedly helped four other relatives to secure government jobs through wrongful means in TNPSC Group 2A and Group 4 examinations.