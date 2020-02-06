AIADMK to chalk out plans for upcoming urban, rural local body polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is gearing up for the forthcoming elections to the rest of the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in nine districts and the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), which are expected to be notified in the last week of March.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be holding discussions with the district secretaries and other office bearers of the party, for four days - February 10, 11, 12 and 13, at the party headquarters here.

The meeting takes place in the backdrop of not-so-satisfactory performance of the AIADMK in the elections to the RLBs in 27 districts and also after the tying up with IPAC, led by Prashant Kishor, to face the 2021 general elections, to the State Assembly. Further, the performance of AIADMK in the ensuing local body polls will be seen as a forerunner for the Assembly elections, just a year away. The AIADMK is in dire need of revamping its strategies for facing future elections and also prepare itself for the Assembly elections next year.

Elections

