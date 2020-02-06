CODISSIA thanks CM for Direct CTO scheme for green industries

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement on “Direct CTO Scheme” for green industries, during the 125th year celebrations of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), held in Chennai. Companies falling under the ‘’green’’ category need only pay the application fee for receiving the Direct CTO (Consent to Operate) to set up office in industrial parks. Further, such firms need not wait to receive the clearance and can commence construction activity through self-declaration. This would benefit over 63 types of green industries.

The initiative was announced with the intention to relax the process for pre-establishment clearances for green category industries. The initiative for land-use re-classification in non-plan areas will be given deemed approval if the applications are in full shape, cross the timeline. Compared to the earlier practice of waiting to receive clearances for a period of six months to two years, companies planning to set up office would get clearances within 50 days under the new scheme.

CODISSIA President R Ramamurthy, said in a release that the above measures will give a major boost to all industries which will result in ease of doing business and have a direct impact on single window clearances.“It will pave way for more industrialisation in Tamil Nadu and will result in more employment generation, which will make Tamil Nadu the number one State in our country,” he opined.