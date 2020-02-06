Home States Tamil Nadu

Darkness may say goodbye to Mullai Periyar dam shortly

The decades old issue of power supply to the MullaiPeriyar Dam in Vallakadvu is likely to come to an end. The dam is likely to get permission for laying underground cable to supply power soon.

By S. Raja
Express News Service

THENI: The decades old issue of power supply to the MullaiPeriyar Dam in Vallakadvu is likely to come to an end. The dam is likely to get permission for laying underground cable to supply power soon.

MullaiPeriyar Dam has been in the dark since 2000, after an elephant was electrocuted near the dam. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had disconnected power supply to the dam after the incident. The issue was being discussed among the officials of both the states for many years now.

The State Public Works Department remitted Rs 1.65 crore to KSEB in 2005 for laying underground cable, however, KSEB demanded more amount to begin the work. Hence, PWD has remitted additional amount of Rs 13.5 lakh to KSEB last week to commence the works.

After power was disconnected, PWD made temporary arrangements to generate power through solar energy.

During a recent visit of the three member committee to the dam, the chairman of the committee, Gulshan Raj, said that as money has been paid by the Tamil Nadu government, the Kerala government would take steps to supply power to the dam at the earliest.

A PWD official source told TNIE that the additional amount of Rs 13.5 lakh has been remitted to KSEB recently. "Power is essential in the dam area as it is situated in a thick forest. Permission from the Forest Department would be obtained before initiating the work," he added.

Mullai Periyar dam belongs to Kerala and is being maintained by the Tamil Nadu PWD on lease basis. Moreover, Kerala police has been deployed at the dam for safety purpose. MullaiPeriyar water is lifeline to five districts -- Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram. Power supply is essential for the quarters, street lights and to operate 13 shutters in the dam area.

Comments

