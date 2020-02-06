Election Commission to create TN Seshan chair

By Express News Service

Chennai: The Election Commission of India has decided to establish a visiting chair on interdisciplinary approach to electoral studies in the Centre for Curriculum Development at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi, from 2020-2025. The Chair will be mentored by N Gopalaswami, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

On Wednesday, he chaired a meeting to finalise the draft document on TN Seshan Visiting Chair at IIIDEM. Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, ECI, Dharmendra Sharma, Director General, IIIDEM, Mona Sreenivas, Director, IIIDEM and Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo attended the meeting. ENS