Renovated Khadi Mart building opened by CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the renovated Khadi Mart building on Melamasi Street in Madurai, through video-conferencing on Tuesday. On September 22, 1921, Mahatma Gandhi during his visit to Madurai, pained by the suffering of the poor who did not have proper clothing, started wearing only dhoti and shawl.

This he continued throughout his life. The building where he took this historical decision became Khadi emporium later. Now, this emporium has been renovated at a cost of `80 lakh and called Khadi Mart. The new-look building has a separate complex for khadi and products from village industries.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated a renovated building for Loom World in Coimbatore. The new facilities in this building have been provided at a cost of `1.50 crore. He also inaugurated seven hostel buildings, classrooms, toilets and new school buildings for Adi- Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department, constructed at a total cost of Rs 22.97 crore.