Two lakh devotees converge on Nagore for sandhana koodu procession

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The sandal paste was in demand for the ritual day after Santhanakoodu in Nagore Dargah, where Music Composer AR Rahman offered prayers on Wednesday morning.

The composer was helped by the police to get through the crowd. He owns a small house in Nagore which he occasionally visits.

The Dargah management struggled to distribute the sandal paste as over two lakh people came to the popular Hazrat Syed Shahul Hameed Dargah for the Kanthuri Santhanakoodu Festival.

The Dargah management said that the sandal paste was given to about 3000 to 4000 people. The sandal paste was smeared on the tombs of saints to be anointed.

A lot of people were disappointed about not getting the paste after the rituals.

It should be noted that the state government has given only 20 kilos of free sandalwood compared to 40 kilos in previous years.