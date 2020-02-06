Home States Tamil Nadu

Where to file cheque bounce cases?

A Full Bench of the Madras High Court will decide where appeals in cheque bounce cases which end in acquittal, should be filed-whether before sessions court or High Court.

Published: 06th February 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

Following this, the bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh, V Bharathidasan and N Anand Venkatesh, has directed sessions courts to keep in abeyance all such appeals.Earlier, a reference was made by Justice PN Prakash to the Chief Justice of High Court requesting to constitute a bench with appropriate strength raising several questions of law over the issue. 

The judge had observed there are now concurrent remedies available to the complainant to select the forum of his choice to file the appeal.The bench after directing the registry to issue notices to all associations, including MHAA, Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association and Law Association to get thesir views, has posted the matter for further hearing on February 25.

