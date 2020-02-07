Amid fanfare, foundation to be laid for research centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be laying foundation for the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences (AIIRLIVAS) at Thalaivasal Koot Road, Salem district, on February 9. This will be the biggest livestock research institute in south Asia and will have modern facilities on international standards.

On the occasion, the chief minister will also be inaugurating the Mega Agri Festival, exhibition and seminar. Besides, he will be presenting welfare assistance to the people. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will preside over the function.

Around 20,000 students from Salem and neighbouring districts are expected to attend the veterinary classes. Educationists and professors will guide the students. Seminars on rearing of animals including goats, fish production, etc, will be held. On the occasion, the State Agriculture and Dairy Development departments are organising a mega exhibition on February 9, 10 and 11 during which seminars would be conducted on various topics relating to agricultural topics.