Home States Tamil Nadu

Annual rejuvenation camp for captive elephants begins across Tamil Nadu

According to sources, the state government has allocated Rs 70 lakh to procure special food that will be provided for the 62 elephants till March 22, when the camp concludes.

Published: 07th February 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

The elephants are maintained to assist the forest department in driving away wild elephants that enter into farmlands and human habitats.

The elephants are maintained to assist the forest department in driving away wild elephants that enter into farmlands and human habitats. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 48-day-long annual rejuvenation camp for captive elephants commenced across the Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan inaugurated the camp at Theppakkadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in The Nilgiris district in the presence of Collector Innocent Divya and forest department officials.  

Among the 62 captive elephants, 27 each in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), two each in Chadivayal elephant camp in Coimbatore district and Anna Zoological Park in Chennai and four elephants at Tiruchy elephant rehabilitation centre are taking part in the camp that is held at the respective places.

The elephants are maintained to assist the forest department in driving away wild elephants that enter into farmlands and human habitats. Also, these animals are engaged in elephant safari and as well as being used for patrolling operations inside the reserve forest.

Officials from the Forest Department stated that they will not engage the animals for a safari in MTR and ATR or for patrolling till the camp concludes. However, the animals are likely to be engaged for driving away wild elephants in case of an emergency.

According to sources, the state government has allocated Rs 70 lakh to procure special food that will be provided for the 62 elephants till March 22, when the camp concludes. Last year, the government had spent Rs 64.7 lakh for conducting the annual rejuvenation camp for 52 captive elephants across the State.
According to an official, the animals will be provided with horse gram, ragi, rice, salt, jaggery, vitamin tonic, mineral mixture, astasooranam, etc, during the camp.

Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan said that MTR camp

began in 1927 and it is the biggest of its kind in the country. He added that the forest department is conducting the annual rejuvenation camp since 2013 based on former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's orders.
The animals are being assessed by veterinary doctors and based on their recommendations mahouts and kavadis are taking care of the animals round the clock, he stated.

MTR Field Director KK Kaushal, said, "The camp helps elephants overcome the stress of captivity and restricted raising. Minor health issues that crop up due to the way they are being raised will also get cured during the camp. The credit for the camp goes to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy elephant rehabilitation Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp