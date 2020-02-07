Fixing of 45 years as age cap for district judge post upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Thursday upheld a TNPSC notification fixing 45 years as the maximum age limit for appointment as District Judges (Entry Level) in the State. There is no merit in the batch of petitions challenging the notification, dated December 12, 2019, Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad said dismissing petitions from N S Sivakumar and five others.

Petitioners are backward class candidates. They claimed relaxation in age on a par with SC/ST candidates, which stands at 48 years, on the ground that they also belong to reserved category. Hence, denial of age relaxation will amount to discrimination by not extending a benefit which otherwise ought to have been given. The judges said they do not find any of the judgments relied on by petitioners counsel to come to their aid for extending the benefit.