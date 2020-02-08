Home States Tamil Nadu

Chola-era sculptures found near Kolli hills in Tamil Nadu

The absence of the usual objects like the chakra and the conch in the hands in the back is significant and differentiates it from urban counterparts.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A team of historians from Tiruchy discovered 10th-century Chola era sculptures in the forest area of Kolli hills here on Friday. During a regular inspection in the outskirts of Karayankattuppatti near Chemmedu in the Kolli hills, the team, comprising Dr R Akila, assistant professor, Department of History, Arignar Anna Governmentt Arts College, Musiri and Dr M Nalini, Head of the History Department, Seethalakshmi Ramasami College, found the sculptures.

Two depict Mahishasuramardini and the other Jyeshta. Mahishasuramardini, also known as Durga,
is described in detail in the ancient Tamil literature, Silappathikaram.

Speaking about the find, Dr R Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr M Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, said the two bas-relief sculptures of Mahishasuramardini icons seen side by side under a tree fits into the literary sketch so well.

In this, the deity is represented in a standing posture with her feet resting on the head of the defeated and killed buffalo demon Mahishan. She holds a bow and arrow in the hands in front and sword and shield in the hands in back, She is adorned with karanda makuta, palm leaf kundalas, bangles, broad necklace (charappali), silk attire below the hip and a breast band.

A beautiful deer is standing behind her with its face to her right. The absence of the usual objects like the chakra and the conch in the hands in the back is significant and differentiates it from urban counterparts. This may be dated on stylistic grounds to the later Chola period.

The second image though resembles the first one in posture, ornamentation and apparel but differs in three important aspects and is of a later date. Here, the front hands of the deity are in abhaya (bestowing protection) and dola (simply hanging on the side). Commonly, the right hand of the deity is used to show the abhaya mudra whereas here it is done with the left hand. The hands in the back as in
normal Durga images carry the conch and chakra.

The most distinguishing difference is this has been created as a low-relief sculpture (sunken relief), where
the image never rises beyond the stone surface in which it is made. Such low-relief sculptures are generally found in tribal circles.

Another loose sculpture which is at a distance from these two is also placed under a tree. Stylistically, this is the earliest of the lot and may be dated to the 10th century C. E.

It represents Jeyshta, the elder sister of goddess Lakshmi. Also known as Muuttadevi, this deity is mentioned in the ancient Tamil literature Thirukkural where she is called Thavvai and Mamugadi. Seated on a bench with both her legs down, She is adorned with karanda makuta, palm leaf kundalas, charappali, bangles, rings and swarna vaikaksha.

A beautiful flower medallion is fixed to her headgear. Though a silk dress is tied around her hip, the breast band is missing. Her right hand is in abhaya and the left placed on the thigh. A flagstaff shown to her right is with the usual crow banner.

Her son Nandhikesvaran, also known as Manthan and her daughter Agnimatha are seated in suhasana on two raised pedestals, one on each side of her.

Her son with the face of a bull has a staff in his right hand and his left hand is kept on his thigh. He is wearing the sacred thread and short apparel at the hip.

A charappali adorns his neck. The daughter whose ornamentation and apparel are just like her mother’s but for the pearl necklace is seated to the left of her. Her left hand is kept on the thigh and the right-hand holds fruit.

