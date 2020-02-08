Haldia top brass holds talks with EPS on Rs 50k crore venture

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kolkata-based Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) which signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government in September last year for setting up its unit with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore, held preliminary talks with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Friday.

A few months ago, HPL filed a fresh bid for oil refinery of Nagarjuna Oil in Cuddalore district, a plant facing liquidation. Now, the complex will be set up in the same location.

“It is not a refinery. A lot of subsidiary units will come up in the near future. Direct employment will be around 3,000 and indirect employment, more than a lakh,” official sources said.

The HPL signed this agreement during Palanisami’s visit to New York last year. Recently, the State Cabinet cleared petrochemical refinery project in Thoothukudi district by Middle East-based Al Kharafi with an investment of Rs 49,000 crore. Purnendu Chatterjee, HPL Chairman, and Rabin Mukhopadhyay, executive vice-president, Strategic Initiatives and Projects of HPL, held discussions with Palaniswami.



Industries Minister MC Sampath, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Industries Secretary N Muruganandam and Chief Minister’s Secretary M Saikumar were present.

Meanwhile, CEAT Tyres CFO Kumar Subbaiah and V-P (Corporate Affairs) P Sundararajan called on the CM and invited him for the inauguration of radial tyre manufacturing unit scheduled for February 12 at Sriperumbudur.