HC upholds election of AIADMK candidate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday upheld the election of AIADMK candidate Murugumaran from Kattumannarkoil Assembly constituency in Cuddalore district in May 2016 elections. Justice CV Karthikeyan dismissed a petition from VCK candidate Thol Thirumavalavan, who was defeated by 87 votes.

Contending that rejection of 87 postal ballots had materially affected his prospects, Thirumavalavan had moved the court to set aside the election of Murugumaran. When the matter came up earlier, the judge had directed the registry to issue summons to the then returning officer (RO) to appear before court with the 102 postal ballots, allegedly rejected by him. Accordingly, RO Vijayaraghavan appeared before court and submitted his explanation.