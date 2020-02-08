In Karur, love stands taller than any barrier

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Love stands taller than any barrier, be it manmade ­— such as caste and religion — or otherwise. A couple has approached the Karur All Women’s police station seeking protection from the bride’s irate family members.

Pavithra (24), the bride, met her husband Vigneshwaran (25) three years ago on Facebook. Her family did not want Pavithra to marry Vigneshwaran, who was managing an online trading business, because he was affected by dwarfism. Realising her parents were not going to give in, Pavithra left her hometown in Sivaganga and came to Karur a few days ago to meet Vigneshwaran.

With the support of the groom’s family, the duo married at a temple here. Hearing that her family had come to Karur, the couple rushed to the police station seeking protection. The family members were counselled and sent back.

Inter-caste couple fear for life

NAGAPATTINAM: Threatened with murder, an inter-caste couple, who got married on Friday, approached police in Nagapattinam seeking protection. M Sowmya and S Sivaprakash have been in love for the past five years. Both their parents threatened to kill them if they dared get married. Sowmya hails from a caste Hindu family while Sivaprakash is a Dalit.

Unable to convince her to let go of the relationship, Sowmya’s parents tried to get her married off to her maternal uncle. Sowmya and Sivaprakash fled their homes on Thursday, got married and approached the police by Friday afternoon. Sowmya’s parents, meanwhile, filed a complaint. SP Selvanagarathinam told Express: “I have directed the local police to summon their parents and arrange for mediation talks.”