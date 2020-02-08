Home States Tamil Nadu

In Karur, love stands taller than any barrier

With the support of the groom’s family, the duo married at a temple here. Hearing that her family had come to Karur, the couple rushed to the police station seeking protection.

Published: 08th February 2020 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Love stands taller than any barrier, be it manmade ­— such as caste and religion — or otherwise. A couple has approached the Karur All Women’s police station seeking protection from the bride’s irate family members. 

Pavithra (24), the bride, met her husband Vigneshwaran (25) three years ago on Facebook. Her family did not want Pavithra to marry Vigneshwaran, who was managing an online trading business, because he was affected by dwarfism. Realising her parents were not going to give in, Pavithra left her hometown in Sivaganga and came to Karur a few days ago to meet Vigneshwaran.

With the support of the groom’s family, the duo married at a temple here. Hearing that her family had come to Karur, the couple rushed to the police station seeking protection. The family members were counselled and sent back.

Inter-caste couple fear for life

NAGAPATTINAM: Threatened with murder, an inter-caste couple, who got married on Friday, approached police in Nagapattinam seeking protection. M Sowmya and S Sivaprakash have been in love for the past five years. Both their parents threatened to kill them if they dared get married. Sowmya hails from a caste Hindu family while Sivaprakash is a Dalit.

Unable to convince her to let go of the relationship, Sowmya’s parents tried to get her married off to her maternal uncle. Sowmya and Sivaprakash fled their homes on Thursday, got married and approached the police by Friday afternoon. Sowmya’s parents, meanwhile, filed a complaint. SP Selvanagarathinam told Express: “I have directed the local police to summon their parents and arrange for mediation talks.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INTERCASTE MARRIAGE love marriage Karur
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp