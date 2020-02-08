Indian Bank FI plan gets over 1.35 lakh accounts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1.35 lakh accounts have been opened in the Easy Deposit and Loan scheme under Financial Inclusion Project of Indian Bank, said a statement from the bank on Friday, adding that the scheme was received well by general public and small investor. “Traditionally, Indian Bank has always searched for new ways, methods and opportunities to serve small investors.

Analysing the market potential, it introduced a new product with daily collections,” the statement said, adding that the scheme also fulfils the desires of availing small credit needs of the customers, which is classified under MUDRA loan facility. Loan amount will be three times of deposit collection or maximum `50, 000 or which is lower and will also collected at their doorstep.