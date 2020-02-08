Man accused of issuing threat to PM granted bail, warned not to repeat

By Express News Service

MADURAI: District President of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam M Anwar Hussain was given an anticipatory bail by Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday after he expressed sincere apology, and gave an undertaking to not make ‘abusive’ remarks.

Hussain allegedly made ‘abusive’ remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting on December 28, 2019, in Kanniyakumari. Citing his daughter’s wedding on Sunday, Hussain prayed the judge to grant him an anticipatory bail. Justice GR Swaminathan noted that remarks made by him may instigate violence and disrupt peace and tranquility.

Recording the undertaking, the judge granted him relief after warning not to repeat the same in future. Thuckalay police registered a criminal intimidation case against him for issuing threat to PM in an ‘unauthorised’ public meeting. However Hussain had claimed that the case was registered owing to ‘undue influence’. ENS