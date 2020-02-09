Home States Tamil Nadu

Adichanallur ancient urns damaged

Sources said the fence work was was expedited after the Budget announcement that an on-site museum would be built at Adichanallur.

Published: 09th February 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Less than a week after the Central government announced that the Adichanallur archaeological site would be developed and an on-site museum would be constructed there, locals alleged that an earthmover digging near the site has unearthed and damaged at least 10 ancient urns. 

An ASI official admitted that an earthmover had been used for site clearing work. Radiocarbon dating on artefacts collected from the site have revealed that date it back to 905 BCE to 696 BCE. 

Archaeology enthusiast Kathiravan told Express a JCB machine operator was digging, unsupervised, at the site at around 11.30pm on Thursday night and claimed at least 10 urns were broken. The operator told Express that he worked for a Hosur-based contractor who was hired by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under which the site falls. 

A senior State archaeology department official said that ASI had engaged multiple contractors to construct a see-through fence around the 114-acre historical site, following an interim order from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in 2018.

Adichanallur: ASI admits using heavy machinery

After multiple attempts to contact ASI Chennai Circle Superintending Archaeologist Dr A M V Subramanyam, his official personal assistant Sankar phoned Express and said Subramanyam had told him to convey that ASI had not used an earthmover as part of its fence work. However, he admitted that the heavy machinery had been used for site clearing. A group of archaeologists had been deputed to inspect the site, he said. While Dr Maheswari, Regional Director for ASI (Southern Zone) declined to comment, State Commissioner of Archaeology T Udhayachandran and Culture Minister K Pandiarajan could not be reached. 

The Adichanallur site, which lies on the banks of the Thamirabarani river at Adichanallur village in Thoothukudi district, is a monument of be national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment & Validation) Act, 2010, and defacement attracts a punishment of imprisonment of up to two years and Rs 1 lakh fine. Former ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Chennai Circle) Dr T Satyamurthy, who conducted excavations at Adichanallur in 2004-06, said that heavy machinery such as JCBs are not allowed to dig at archaeological sites. “Digging must be done manually,” he said.

Sources said the fence work was expedited after the Budget announcement that an on-site museum would be built at Adichanallur. On January 31, State Archaeology department began a Ground-Penetrating Radar survey at Adichanallur and Sivagalai archaeological sites to locate structures and urns in the sub-surface of the soil. Excavations at the sites set to begin soon. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adichanallur
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp