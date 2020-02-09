Bid to smuggle gold at Chennai airport foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs air intelligence officials have foiled bids to smuggle 1.43 kg gold, worth Rs 60 lakhs, at Chennai Airport. On Saturday morning, Imran Babu, 37, from Sivaganga, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia Flight, was intercepted at exit.

On opening his check-in baggage, skates, skateboards, door latches and keys were found concealed among his personal belongings.

On a detailed examination, 29 gold rods found concealed were recovered. In a separate incident, Syed Irfan, 22, of Tiruchirappalli, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia Flight was intercepted and a personal search yielded two strips of gold paste weighing 199 grams.