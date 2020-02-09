‘Bigil’ financier-cum-producer admitted of Rs 165 crore tax evasion, says I-T

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Searches by Income Tax department on the premises of financier-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan in Chennai and Madurai has resulted in the total admission of Rs 165 crore tax evasion till now, according to department sources.

Sources told Express that the quantification of undisclosed income is underway. T

he main highlight of this search is seizure of Rs 77 crores from hideouts and secret places in Chennai and Madurai and 1.25 kg gold belonging to the financier, the sources said.

Residences and offices of ‘Bigil’ movie producer, distributor and financier Anbu Chezhiyan and actor Vijay were searched for alleged tax evasion on Wednesday.

The department claimed that ‘Bigil’ movie was a box office hit and the collection was Rs 300 crore.

A large number of property documents, promissory notes, post-dated cheques, taken as collateral security, were recovered and have been seized, the department said.

As per evidence during the search, it is estimated that concealment is likely to exceed Rs 300 crore, a release said.