One tests negative for coronavirus in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 38-year-old man who was placed in isolation ward at MGMGH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital) for suspected coronavirus was tested negative and discharged on Saturday.

The resident of Viralimalai in Pudukkottai flew down from China on January 31 and was admitted to the hospital on February 4 as he showed symptoms of fever and sore throat.

Another 30-year-old man from Singapore, who was placed under isolation on Friday, is awaiting results. His blood samples were sent to King Institute in Chennai.

Doctors said that he did not show any signs of fever or sore throat when he arrived on Tuesday, but he fell ill subsequently. Collector S Sivarasu and Nodal Officer Dr S Ganesh inspected the isolation ward at MGMGH on Friday.

Collector inquired with the Dean and doctors about the precautionary measures taken regarding coronavirus.