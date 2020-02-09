Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPSC independent body, govt won’t interfere in scam probe: CM

EPS refutes allegations that government is shielding accused, promises fair investigation

Published: 09th February 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the media at Coimbatore airport | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday refuted DMK’s allegations that the government was shielding the accused involved in TNPSC examination scam and said the State wants a fair investigation and it would not interfere in the process. DMK President M K Stalin had on Friday demanded CBI investigation alleging complicity of ministers in the scam. 

Talking to reporters here at Coimbatore airport, Palaniswami said, “TNPSC is an independent body which has sought police intervention into the scam. Even the police is taking action against those involved in the scam. AIADMK government wants a fair investigation and it would not interfere in the process.”

The Chief Minister was on his way to Salem, where he would be laying foundation stone for Advanced Institute for  Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS), Asia’s largest body, at Thalaivasal in the district on Sunday. To questions on Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan making a tribal boy remove his shoes, Palaniswami blamed it on the media for exaggeration.“The Minister is about 70 years old and he sought the boy’s at Theppakadu to remove a stick stuck between his foot and footwear. He even apologised for the incident. However, it was media which blew the issue out of proportion,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked whether the government would do away with board exams for class 9 and 11, Palaniswami said such decisions would make students incompetent. “How would we assess abilities of a student if we do away with all examinations. They would be unemployable in other states, except Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that decision to revoke board exams for class 5 and 6 was taken considering parents’ requests.  

 Palaniswami would also lay foundation stone for a veterinary science college on AIIRLAS campus and inaugurate agriculture festival. The governor Purohit is scheduled to take part in golden jubilee function of Vidyamandir School at Pallappatti and ‘Srinivasa Thiru Kalyanam’, an event organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Sona College.   

CM grants solatium to accident victims’ kin
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted `3 lakh as solatium to each of the families of 17 persons who lost their lives due to electric shock and snake bite recently. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami TNPSC
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp