TNPSC independent body, govt won’t interfere in scam probe: CM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday refuted DMK’s allegations that the government was shielding the accused involved in TNPSC examination scam and said the State wants a fair investigation and it would not interfere in the process. DMK President M K Stalin had on Friday demanded CBI investigation alleging complicity of ministers in the scam.

Talking to reporters here at Coimbatore airport, Palaniswami said, “TNPSC is an independent body which has sought police intervention into the scam. Even the police is taking action against those involved in the scam. AIADMK government wants a fair investigation and it would not interfere in the process.”

The Chief Minister was on his way to Salem, where he would be laying foundation stone for Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS), Asia’s largest body, at Thalaivasal in the district on Sunday. To questions on Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan making a tribal boy remove his shoes, Palaniswami blamed it on the media for exaggeration.“The Minister is about 70 years old and he sought the boy’s at Theppakadu to remove a stick stuck between his foot and footwear. He even apologised for the incident. However, it was media which blew the issue out of proportion,” the Chief Minister said.

When asked whether the government would do away with board exams for class 9 and 11, Palaniswami said such decisions would make students incompetent. “How would we assess abilities of a student if we do away with all examinations. They would be unemployable in other states, except Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that decision to revoke board exams for class 5 and 6 was taken considering parents’ requests.

Palaniswami would also lay foundation stone for a veterinary science college on AIIRLAS campus and inaugurate agriculture festival. The governor Purohit is scheduled to take part in golden jubilee function of Vidyamandir School at Pallappatti and ‘Srinivasa Thiru Kalyanam’, an event organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams at Sona College.

CM grants solatium to accident victims’ kin

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted `3 lakh as solatium to each of the families of 17 persons who lost their lives due to electric shock and snake bite recently. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.