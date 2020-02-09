TNPSC scam: Two more officials arrested for bribing to clear Group 2A exams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CB-CID officials have arrested two more persons as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged scam in recruitment exams conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The accused were identified as N Venkateshwaran (36) of Pattukottai and M Vimalkumar (34) of Musiri in Trichy. While Venkateshwaran works as an assistant with the commercial tax office in his hometown, Vimalkumar is an assistant in the highways department in Trichy.

Officials say Venkateshwaran gave Rs 12 lakh bribe to Jayakumar through Uthiramerur Village Administrative Officer Vasanthakumar and cleared Group 2A exam with 265.5 marks. He secured 41st rank in the State. Vimalkumar paid Rs 7 lakh to Jayakumar through one Radha.

He got 276 marks (22nd rank). Including this duo now, total arrests across the State in connection with the scam now stands at 35. Of this, 17 were those who appeared for Group 2A and 16 who appeared for Group 4.

Meanwhile, Jayakumar, the mastermind behind the scam, is being interrogated by CB-CID officials. They were granted his custody after he surrendered at the Saidapet court on Thursday.