Future appears bleak for traders of Serfoji market

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: More than 300 traders operating out of the Serfoji Market on Sunday vacated shops to make way for its redevelopment under the Smart City Project. The city Corporation allegedly has not made alternative arrangements.

Traders refused to move out ever since the Corporation announced plans to develop the 3-acre market under the Smart City project at a cost of Rs 14.59 crores.

They even approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court with a plea against the eviction. The traders sought a direction to the civic body to provide alternative site to house the 356 shops and also to allot them space in the renovated market. But they failed to get relief. Following this, the city corporation put up a notice stating that the market would be closed from December 14, 2019.

The traders then sought permission to operate shops till the consecration of Big Temple was over and were given permission till February 6.

On expiry of the deadline, 27 shopkeepers vacated the shops, while 300 odd people did not. The corporation then pasted notices on the doors of the shops announcing forced eviction if shops were not cleared on February 9. Around 100 police personnel were deployed in the market on Sunday as the traders moved out.

A glimpse into Serfoji market’s history

The Serfoji market located at the East Gate area is said to date back to many centuries. It was located on the banks of the moat of the erstwhile fortified area of the ancient town. The traders used to ply their wares, including fabrics and aromatic substances. The market was rechristened as Serfoji Market during the British period and till recently had 356 shops selling various commodities including groceries, rice, oil, traditional medicines and vegetables.