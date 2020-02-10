Guilt after mishap drives flower seller to end life

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A flower-vendor in Velankanni committed suicide on Sunday allegedly because he caused the death of his friend’s daughter. P Veeramani on Saturday took on pillion M Magarajothi, the 16-year-old daughter of a snack seller Mathiyazhagan to school in Nagapattinam. When they tied to cross the East Coast Road near Therkupoigainallur, a government bus proceeding to Chennai knocked down the moped. Veeramani escaped with minor injuries but Magarajothi died while being taken to hospital. Veeramani, sources said was restless all through the day and went missing in the evening. He was found dead, hanging from a tree in the wee hours of Sunday. Cases have been registered against the bus driver for rash driving (IPC 279) and causing death by negligence (IPC 304a), and unnatural death of Veeramani (CrPC 179).

To overcome suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline or 044- 24640050 for Sneha helpline.