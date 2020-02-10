Home States Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin won't become CM, says BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said that DMK president MK Stalin will not become Chief Minister.

Published: 10th February 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said that DMK president MK Stalin will not become Chief Minister as he has been protesting only for Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Vadapalani he said, “DMK is spreading false propaganda that BJP is serving only Hindus. It is not true. We implemented Mudra scheme in which crores of people were given loans to establish their own business irrespective of religion. Thirty-five crore people opened bank accounts and benefitted by Ujwala scheme. Under PM’s housing scheme, crores of people belonging to different religions were benefited,” he said.

On DMK raising Sri Lankan Tamils issue, he said, “Your party (DMK) was in power in the State and centre. But, you (DMK and Congress combine) killed lakhs of Tamils in Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking steps to empower Sri Lankan Tamils,” he said. 

On DMK-led alliance protests against CAA, he said, “Stalin is saying he is going to bring changes in CAA. Who is he to bring changes? Is he the Chief Minister? You can’t become the Chief Minister and BJP will not allow you to become one.

“No Indian will be affected by CAA. Stalin is protesting only for Pakistan and Bangladesh Muslims as he does not know anything about CAA,” Rao said. He highlighted dynasty politics in DMK and Congress. He stressed that BJP is the only party where even the last line cadre is able to become party president.

