Home States Tamil Nadu

nCoV: 9 persons quarantined in Karaikal

Nine people have returned from China in past one week after the outbreak of coronavirus. Health Services officials said they are quarantined in their houses and are being monitored.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Nine people have returned from China in past one week after the outbreak of coronavirus. Health Services officials said they are quarantined in their houses and are being monitored.

“The families and individuals are under observation and have been asked to stay indoors for 28 days. We are looking for symptoms such as coughing, fever and breathlessness. One girl was coughing. We took samples from her to the lab and the results for coronavirus is negative. We request the Karaikal residents not to panic and be cautious of their health,” said K Mohanraj, the deputy director of Health Services (Immunisation).

Among the returnees, two had gone to China for their studies, while one had gone to work. Two other businesmen had taken their families to China. None of them had gone to Wuhan but had been to other places in China. The caretakers of the individuals had been asked to stay away from the returnees, while the two returning ‘nuclear’ families are at the mercy of their relatives and neighbours for food, essentials and groceries. The officials said that they have been asked to stay indoors for the larger interest of the public.

Nobody has been hospitalised yet for coronavirus in Karaikal. There are medical teams of an auxiliary health nurse and a medical assistant checking for symptoms of corona daily.

After the death of the whistle blowing doctor Li Wenliang in China, health workers in Karaikal are wearing protective masks, aprons and gloves when they check on these nine people.

Immunisation
