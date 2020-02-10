Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents bath and wash on road to protesting against water leakage

A majority of city residents rely on water supplied through pipelines from Mettupalayam. In Venkateswara Nagar, there are over 500 families, who pump this water from Nallur Pumping station.

Published: 10th February 2020 11:23 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Close on the heels of a social worker bathing on Avinashi Road to protest against leakage of drinking water pipeline, a group of residents from Venkateswara Nagar bathed and washed their clothes on Kangeyam Road to voice against a similar issue in the city on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Ziaul Haq (45), one of the residents, said, "For the past few weeks, a pipeline in Venkateswara Nagar began leaking. Initially, it was a minor issue. However, the leakage increased with time and water started flowing like a stream on the road, causing inconvenience to both the residents and the commuters alike. Though the issue was taken to the notice of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials, no action was taken in the past 30 days. Upset with their inaction, we decided to do something that would force the officials to fix the issue. So, we gathered in large numbers on the road, bathed and washed the clothes around 5.30 pm."

Another resident told TNIE that the bathing session lasted for 30 minutes. This act, besides raising awareness on the need to conserve water among residents, also invited the attention of media persons and the officials, he added.

