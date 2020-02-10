Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami assures IPL matches at Salem soon

By Express News Service

SALEM: Could the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) come to Salem? Going by assurances made by former International Cricket Council (ICC) president N Srinivasan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, residents of the State’s western region may well be in for such a treat.

The CM was inaugurating a Rs 3 crore-cricket ground owned by the Salem Cricket Foundation near Vazhapadi in Salem district. Srinivasan, who attended the event, said national-level tournaments would be conducted at this ground, including this year’s Tamil Nadu Premier League matches and sought the CM’s help to conduct IPL matches here.

Noting that so far in TN IPL matches were only held in Chennai, the CM said, “For the first time, IPL matches are going to be conducted in Salem and I assure you the State will provide the required facilities.”

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid thanked the State and TN Cricket Association for providing infrastructure for cricket. “I strongly believe the next generation of cricketers will come from smaller towns and cities,” he said.