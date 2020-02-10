The pawerful, smol and fat boi with hoomans

By Express News Service

MADURAI: From the ferocious combai, the sleek and elegant chippiparai to the massive great dane and the Army's favourite, the Mudhol hound, the 33rd and 34th all-breed dog show championship here had a line-up of canine companions that kept a bevy of visiting schoolchildren glued to their seats.

The children were at the dog show on the premises of the Gandhi Memorial Museum on Sunday on the invitation of its organisers -- the Madurai Canine Club. "We wanted the children to know more about dogs and their different breeds," Honorary Secretary of the club S Ramanathan told TNIE. Over ten schools had sent their students to the show. Among them was A S Gunavarshini from NMS Vijayalakshmi Sanjeevimalayan Kalviyagam. Interested in owning a dog, she felt that this experience would help her understand more about them.

Not only students but school staff also visited the dog show. R Kalaiselvi, a school librarian who accompanied her daughter to the show, said it would help children understand the do's and don't of raising a dog. Dog owners like Sudeesh from Jaysulands Kennels in Kerala's Kochi were more than happy to explain to the students the nitty-gritty of owing and raising dogs.

Ramanathapuram Mandai dogs

Star attractions at the show were the Indian breeds. Sixty of the 220 dogs registered for the show were Indian breeds, according to Ramanathan. Among them, the Ramanathapuram Mandai dogs were the cynosure of all eyes. A special walk-show was arranged at the venue to spread awareness about this breed, with a commentary on their use and origin running in the background. Ramanathan added that compared to last year, the number of Indian breeds participating in the show rose this year.

Selection

The dogs were selected for prizes based on the standards set by the Federation Cynologique Internationale. Two judges -- Robert L T Dawson from Korea and Jonathan Mesach from Indonesia -- monitored the show, which also had a young handler prize for children.