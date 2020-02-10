Veterinary assistant surgeons yet to receive wages

N Dhamotharan By

COIMBATORE: The Department of Animal Husbandry has not provided a salary to Veterinary Assistant Surgeons for the past four months across the State due to fund crunch.

The assistant surgeons alleged that when asked, higher officials repeatedly state that the Department is yet to sanction funds.

According to sources, the animal husbandry department had appointed nearly 700 people as veterinary assistant surgeons across the State in 2018 and they are working in the veterinary hospitals under a contract-basis.

A veterinary assistant surgeon, on condition of anonymity, said, "The department fixed a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 for me. We were receiving our salary from the Department till September last year properly. After that, the department stopped providing us with our salary. We are clueless about the reason behind it. When we asked about it back then, the joint director of the Animal Husbandry Department promised that we will receive our wages by November 2019. But, we have not received anything till now."

"While we joined work, the Department directed us not to protest against it. If we violate the norms, we would be sacked. Due to this, we are afraid to ask about our salary. The department is taking advantage of us," said another assistant surgeon.

When asked about this, Animal Husbandry Department Regional Joint Director R Perumalsamy, said, "We can expect announcement over the salary issue at the upcoming State Assembly session. But, so far, we have not received any communication from the State government."