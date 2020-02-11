One more died in illegal fuel depo accident in Tamil Nadu's Kappalur

By Express News Service

MADURAI: One more person succumbed to burn injuries in Government Rajaji Hospital on Tuesday in connection with an illegal fuel depo accident happened in Kappalur near Tiruparankundram on the previous day.

The latest deceased person was M Asaithambi (50) of Kappalur.

Sources recalled the accident happened when the victims P Ganeshan (50) of Karadikkal, Asaithambi, R Vijayakumar (35) of Karadikkal, A Karthick (24) of Kappalur, V Arumugam (66) of Kappalur and R Ravi of Kappalur were playing carrom inside the illegal depo around 12.30 pm of Monday.

As the depo stocked petrol and diesel, the fire spread easily.

The locals noticed the smoke coming from the spot and alerted the fire and rescue service and police personnel.

The fire service personnel doused the flames in 30 minutes which prevented the fire spreading before to nearby Indian Oil Corporation Limited and other places.

Ganeshan was found charred to death inside the depo. The remaining others were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital.

However, Asaithambi, the owner of the illegal depo, succumbed to injuries on early morning hours of Tuesday.

Two more injured-- Vijayakumar and Karthick-- are still in critical condition, added sources.

A case has been registered under 304 (a) in Tirumangalam Town police station limit.