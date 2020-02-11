Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami conveys decision on Cauvery Delta to Centre

A day after announcing the Cauvery Delta as a protected agricultural zone, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday conveyed the State government’s decision to the Centre.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Party cadre welcoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for the office bearers’ meeting at party headquarters in Chennai on Monday | R SATISH BABU

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after announcing the Cauvery Delta as a protected agricultural zone, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday conveyed the State government’s decision to the Centre. He communicated the reservations of the people, particularly farmers, about hydrocarbon project. A delegation of AIADMK ministers, led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, handed over the CM’s letter to the Union Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar. 

Centre likely to respond to EPS within four or five days: Jayakumar

A delegation of AIADMK MPs, led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, handed over the Chief Minister's letter to Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad V Joshi was also present during the meeting.  

"The Chief Minister has conveyed to the Centre the ground reality in Tamil Nadu, and views of its people. There was positive response from the Union Ministers. Centre is likely to respond to the CM within four or five days," Jayakumar told reporters after the meeting. 

When asked if the term 'protected agricultural zone' meant industries other than farming would not be allowed in the delta, Jayakumar said: "This government will not take any step that affects the interest of farmers." When asked about the need to inform Centre about the State government's decision, a member of the delegation told Express: "This was not to seek Centre's permission, but to keep them in the loop about the development."

‘Not seeking nod’
When asked about the need to inform Centre about the State government’s decision, a member of the delegation told Express: “This was not to seek Centre’s permission, but to keep them in the loop.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Cauvery Delta
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp