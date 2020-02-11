Palaniswami conveys decision on Cauvery Delta to Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after announcing the Cauvery Delta as a protected agricultural zone, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday conveyed the State government’s decision to the Centre. He communicated the reservations of the people, particularly farmers, about hydrocarbon project. A delegation of AIADMK ministers, led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, handed over the CM’s letter to the Union Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Centre likely to respond to EPS within four or five days: Jayakumar

A delegation of AIADMK MPs, led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, handed over the Chief Minister's letter to Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad V Joshi was also present during the meeting.

"The Chief Minister has conveyed to the Centre the ground reality in Tamil Nadu, and views of its people. There was positive response from the Union Ministers. Centre is likely to respond to the CM within four or five days," Jayakumar told reporters after the meeting.

When asked if the term 'protected agricultural zone' meant industries other than farming would not be allowed in the delta, Jayakumar said: "This government will not take any step that affects the interest of farmers." When asked about the need to inform Centre about the State government's decision, a member of the delegation told Express: "This was not to seek Centre's permission, but to keep them in the loop about the development."

‘Not seeking nod’

When asked about the need to inform Centre about the State government’s decision, a member of the delegation told Express: “This was not to seek Centre’s permission, but to keep them in the loop.”