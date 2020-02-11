Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 3,340 crore allotted for Railways

With focus on enhancing safety, `880 crore has been sanctioned for construction of new overbridges and underbridges in lieu of level crossing in Chennai-Gudur and Chennai-Arakkonam-Renigunta.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:16 AM

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has been granted Rs 3,340 crore as budgetary allocation for 2020-2021. This includes Rs 1,238 crore for doubling, Rs 175 crore towards gauge conversion, Rs 37 crore for upgradation traffic system and Rs 198 crore for passenger amenities. Six new projects estimated to cost Rs 8,501 crore have been sanctioned towards doubling an 826 km track.

The routes are Katpadi-Villupuram (160.1 km), Salem-Karur-Dindigul (160 km), Erode-Karur (65 km), Dharmavaram- Pakala- Katpadi (290 km), Hosur- Omalur ( 147 km) and Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore (4.3 km). “A sanction of Rs 280 crore for Chennai Beach - Chennai Egmore 4th line will help easing congestion,” said a statement.

With focus on enhancing safety, `880 crore has been sanctioned for construction of new overbridges and underbridges in lieu of level crossing in Chennai-Gudur and Chennai-Arakkonam-Renigunta. The project is also aimed at increasing speed, the statement said. Under passenger amenities, Rs 150 crore towards minimum essential amenities with focus on facilities for Persons with Disabilities across Zonal railway, has been sanctioned.

UPGRADING SYSTEMS
Rs 6 crore has been sanctioned for replacing route relay interlocking (RRI) and upgrading signal cabins at Jolarpettai. To enhance line capacity and improve safety, Rs 148 crore is sanctioned to set up centralized traffic control in connection with modern control system. 

For representational purposes
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
Comments(1)

  • Harish Haridas
    a good initiative by railways
    17 hours ago reply
