Coimbatore: Kin of harassed girls forced to withdraw plaint?

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Parents of five girls who were allegedly sexually harassed by a headmaster (in-charge) of a Panchayat Union Primary School in Kinathukadavu block have withdrawn their complaint within 12 hours of it being filed. In an unusual move, the district police have received an affidavit from the parents acknowledging the withdrawal of their complaint. On Monday night, parents and the public protested on Coimbatore-Pollachi Main Road alleging that the headmaster had sexually harassed the girls and demanded immediate action.

But the reversal of affairs is due to parents receiving pressure from the police, claim people in the know. “The parents were, on Tuesday morning, threatened by police who said that if the case is registered, it would in turn affect their wards. The complaint was then withdrawn. Not satisfied with that, they further forced the parents to provide an affidavit, acknowledging their withdrawal,” said a person close to the parents of victims.

This comes despite the fact that the parents submitted an audio recording along with their complaint on Monday night, in which the suspect is heard accepting his mistakes and tendering an apology to the parents, he added. When asked about the issue, SP Sujith Kumar said he did not know that police had received an affidavit from parents.

“I was told that no case was registered as they have withdrawn complaint. However, I did not know about the affidavits and it will be inquired with personnel who handled the issue. Besides, we will register a case if somebody lodges a complaint with police or child welfare committee,” said he said. Chief Educational Officer P Ayyannan on Tuesday, ordered the headmaster’s transfer. “He has been transferred and a female headmaster will take charge. The SED has ordered for a detailed inquiry,” he said.