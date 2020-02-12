Home States Tamil Nadu

Neduvasal thanks CM Palaniswami for declaring Cauvery Delta as agri zone

CM kept his words as he was urged to request Centre to renounce the  hydrocarbon project

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of Neduvasal village in Pudukottai district who have been agitating against the hydrocarbon project on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and thanked him for declaring Cauvery delta districts as protected agricultural zone. The delegation recalled that they met the Chief Minister on February 27, 2017 and requested the State government to urge the Centre to give up the hydrocarbon project. The Chief Minister had promised to do that.  The delegation members thanked the CM for keeping his promise, and for declaring the entire Cauvery delta areas protected agricultural zone.  

The delegation included D Pushparaj, former MLS, K Dhakshinamurthy, president, Neduvasal East Village Panchayat, Durai Arasan, president, Neduvasal (West) Village Panchayat, C Chinnadurai, president, Annavayal Village Panchayat, Shanmuganathan, District Panchayat Ward Member, G Parimalam, president, Karukkakurichi, Panneerselvam, president, Kullan Viduthi Village Panchayat and others. 

AIADMK meet
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam continued their interaction with district secretaries and other office bearers of 14 more districts on the ensuing elections to Rural and Urban Local Bodies.

Sources said the elections for Urban Local Bodies might be conducted in two phases - i.e., elections for corporations in one phase and elections to other ULBs in second phase.  However, the State Election Commission is going ahead with preparations for conducting elections to the rest of the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in nine districts as well as the Urban Local Bodies and the clarity on the number of phases would be clear soon.

