Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel returns Kamarajar Port’s plan 

The Rs 317-crore project will consist of a coastal employment unit comprising several chemical and metallurgical industries that are highly polluting in nature.

Published: 12th February 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coming as a major relief to fishermen and environmentalists who have been opposing the mushrooming of industries in Ennore-Pulicat wetlands, the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Environment Ministry has returned the Kamarajar Port’s application to construct petrochemical and fertilizer units in this region.

The Rs 317-crore project will consist of a coastal employment unit comprising several chemical and metallurgical industries that are highly polluting in nature. The port had approached the Ministry to allocate a whopping 322 acres for this purpose.

The committee, in response, said on Tuesday that it was difficult to ascertain the impact of the project as approvals were submitted one by one. The committee would visit the project area, according to minutes of the meeting. It also observed that site selection for the proposed industrial estate was not made according to the guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board’s programme on Zoning Atlas for siting of Industries. 

‘Port will decide whether to apply again for clearance’

Fishermen residing in the Enoore-Pulicat region said they considered this development a huge victory. "Such industries and power plants are killing the Ennore-Pulicat wetlands by converting it into an industrial real estate. This will harm our livelihood, aggravate water scarcity and increase the risk of flooding in Chennai," said fisherman D Selvaraj of Kattukuppam.

Nithyanand Jayaram, a Chennai-based environmentalist who spearheaded many campaigns against industrialization of this region, said Kamarajar Port Limited is a repeat offender and was recently fined by the National Green Tribunal for illegal reclamation and improper restoration of Ennore wetlands.

Sunil Paliwal, Chairman of the port, said they will soon take a call on whether to drop the project or apply again for clearance. "According to the new CRZ maps, a significant portion of our land cannot be developed. Because of this and the committee's decision we will be reassessing the land requirement for the project," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp