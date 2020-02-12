Home States Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar: Parents held for killing infant

On February 6, the body of one-year-old boy was found inside the water tank at his parents’ house at Kariapatti. It was an accident, the mother had said at that time.

Published: 12th February 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  On February 6, the body of one-year-old boy was found inside the water tank at his parents’ house at Kariapatti. It was an accident, the mother had said at that time. Five days later, on Monday, his parents surrendered before the VAO saying that it was they who had killed the boy. 

According to sources, Surabhi* became pregnant with the child of Santhosh* in 2018 when she was a Class XII student. She was expelled when she was seven-month pregnant. Soon they got married. The relationship soured after Santhosh started suspecting her fidelity.

He walked out on her. Santhosh told Surabhi’s father if he wanted him to stay with Surabhi, the child should die. On February 6, Santhosh visited Surabhi’s house and the woman, at the insistence of her parents, drowned the child in the water tank. *Names changed

