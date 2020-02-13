Another ‘son’ rise: Arun Nehru follows in dad’s footsteps

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following in the footsteps of several other party colleagues, DMK principal secretary KN Nehru has plunged his son KN Arun Nehru into active politics in his home bastion of Tiruchy. According to party sources, this move is being seen as a strategy following KN Nehru being made DMK principal secretary earlier this month, a post which demands more of his time at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters in Chennai.

KN Nehru is the Tiruchy West MLA and former district secretary of Tiruchy South. With this new position demanding the lion’s share of his time to be spent in Chennai, his son KN Arun Nehru has been roped in to fill the void left by his father. “KN Nehru is an active participant in engaging at family events of party functionaries.

Be it weddings or any other functions, he has always shown his presence. With him now needing to spend considerable time in Chennai, he has deployed his son to make sure functionaries do not feel his absence,” said a party functionary. The functionaries also noted the second-generation leader looks very different from his father in appearance.

“We always spot KN Nehru with his trademark dhoti and starched white shirt. However, his son, who is an Engineering graduate, is spotted in smart casuals, portraying an altogether different image from his father,” a functionary said. Notably, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, grandson of DMK stalwart Anbil Dharmalingan and Jawaharlal Nehru, son of AIADMK minister Vellamandi N Natarajan, are already active participants in local politics in Tiruchy.