Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami inaugurates CEAT’s mega tyre unit in Sriperumbudur

Initial investment by the company is around `1,400 crore, and over 1,000 people are likely to be employed at the unit over the next few years.

Published: 13th February 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of people gathered to greet Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who arrived at Kannanthangal village in Sriperumbudur to inaugurate CEAT’s manufacturing facility

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated the greenfield manufacturing facility of  CEAT in Sriperumbudur. The facility, being set up in 163-acre land and at an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore over a ten-year period, will be the largest passenger tyre manufacturing plant for the flagship firm of RPG Enterprise.   

Palaniswami said the factory would be a jewel in the crown of Tamil Nadu. After being No-1 in vehicle production, Tamil Nadu is now No-1 in tyre production too, the Chief Minister said. “All types of tyres are manufactured in Tamil Nadu, from two-wheeler to fighter aircraft. The State contributes 40% to national tyre production,” he said. The plant would have a manufacturing capacity of 28,500 car radial tyres per day and 2,500 motor-cycle tyres per day. It would be one of the most advanced tyre plants in South Asia for CEAT with capacity of serving developed markets and high-end automobile manufacturers. 

State worked efficiently to ensure requisite permissions: Ceat MD

Initial investment by the company is around Rs 1,400 crore, and over 1,000 people are likely to be employed at the unit over the next few years. This manufacturing unit would be the first to recruit women to be employed in the shop floor of CEAT. Apart from the Chennai unit, CEAT has plants in Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Ambernath and Halol.  

CEAT Tyres, Managing Director, Anant Goenka said the state offered the benefit of having many automakers besides its proximity to various ports. "We are proud to inaugurate our state-of-the-art plant in Kancheepuram. Tamil Nadu offers the unique benefit of having many automobile manufacturers, proximity to port and high-quality labour..", he said. 

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the State government had worked efficiently to ensure CEAT gets all requisite permissions quickly. He appreciated the departments concerned for making it happen. He said that the government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had simplified the process of setting up industries in the "green category."

Rs 1,400 cr initial investment 
Initial investment by the company is around Rs 1,400 crore, and over 1,000 people are likely to be employed at the unit over the next few years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Sriperumbudur CEAT
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp