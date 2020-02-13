CM Palaniswami inaugurates CEAT’s mega tyre unit in Sriperumbudur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday inaugurated the greenfield manufacturing facility of CEAT in Sriperumbudur. The facility, being set up in 163-acre land and at an outlay of Rs 4,000 crore over a ten-year period, will be the largest passenger tyre manufacturing plant for the flagship firm of RPG Enterprise.

Palaniswami said the factory would be a jewel in the crown of Tamil Nadu. After being No-1 in vehicle production, Tamil Nadu is now No-1 in tyre production too, the Chief Minister said. “All types of tyres are manufactured in Tamil Nadu, from two-wheeler to fighter aircraft. The State contributes 40% to national tyre production,” he said. The plant would have a manufacturing capacity of 28,500 car radial tyres per day and 2,500 motor-cycle tyres per day. It would be one of the most advanced tyre plants in South Asia for CEAT with capacity of serving developed markets and high-end automobile manufacturers.

State worked efficiently to ensure requisite permissions: Ceat MD

Initial investment by the company is around Rs 1,400 crore, and over 1,000 people are likely to be employed at the unit over the next few years. This manufacturing unit would be the first to recruit women to be employed in the shop floor of CEAT. Apart from the Chennai unit, CEAT has plants in Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur, Ambernath and Halol.

CEAT Tyres, Managing Director, Anant Goenka said the state offered the benefit of having many automakers besides its proximity to various ports. "We are proud to inaugurate our state-of-the-art plant in Kancheepuram. Tamil Nadu offers the unique benefit of having many automobile manufacturers, proximity to port and high-quality labour..", he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the State government had worked efficiently to ensure CEAT gets all requisite permissions quickly. He appreciated the departments concerned for making it happen. He said that the government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had simplified the process of setting up industries in the "green category."

