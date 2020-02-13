CM Palaniswami is modern-day Rajaraja Chola, says Rajendra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Dairy development minister KT Rajendra Bhalaji on Wednesday heaped praise on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for declaring the Cauvery delta as protected agricultural zone.

Addressing media on the sidelines of a event in Thirukadaiyur, he described Palaniswami as modern-day Rajaraja Chola and that he would enact legislation to protect farmers.

“Our Chief Minister has made it clear that delta districts would become Protected Special Agricultural Zone. He will take all possible efforts to enact a law, and insist upon the Centre to approve it. Chief Minster’s word is the opinion of eight crore people (of the State).”“Chola mandalam gave rice to the world. Our CM has saved farmers. We have heard of Karikala Chola and Rajaraja Chola. Our CM is Modern day Rajaraja Chola”