Farmer killed by truck driver in Tiruvannamalai for fighting quarries?

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two days after a farmer, M Kanniyappan (65), was found dead near his farm at Suruttal village in Vembakkam, police arrested a lorry driver on Tuesday for mowing him down to death. According to police, Kanniyappan was found dead near his farm on February 9.

Suspecting foul play, his son K Murali lodged a complaint. The Dusi police initially registered a case under Section 174 (Suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and began a probe. The case was altered to Section 302 (Murder) under the Indian Penal Code following the arrest on Tuesday.

“Kanniyappan used to cultivate his one-acre land in Suruttal. A few stone quarries located nearby used crusher vehicles to carry stones from the quarries through a route adjoining the farm. Every time a vehicle crossed the farm, dust settled on crops damaging them,” police said. Kanniyappan and a group of local farmers had been staging protests against such vehicle movement. They opposed the drivers using the route to carry stones, police said.

Investigating officer and Inspector of Dusi station Shagin told Express, “As many as four quarries can be reached by taking the road near Kanniyappan’s land. But, he opposed vehicle movement on that road and often argued with lorry drivers.

He was mowed down to death by A Balamurugan (39), who drove a crusher lorry on the night of February 8. Kanniyappan’s relatives found him dead the next day morning.”

Police arrested Balamurugan, a native of Sirungalathur village near Madhuranthagam in Chengalpattu district.