Not Rajini, still with AIADMK: PMK founder S Ramadoss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Wednesday said that his party will continue alliance with AIADMK in the upcoming local body polls and other elections. He made the clarification after social media was abuzz for last few days about the possible tie-up of PMK with Rajinikanth after the latter launches his political party.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ramadoss said that his Tuesday’s statement was misinterpreted. “Our alliance with AIADMK will continue in the upcoming local body poll and other elections too,” he said. He refrained from making any direct statements on Rajinikanth or the actor’s political plans.

The buzz in the political circles began after Tamilaruvi Maniyan, a close confidant of actor Rajinikanth, said in a media interview that the actor would soon launch a political party and PMK will form an alliance with the actor’s party.

PMK’s silence on the issue also added fuel to speculations. When Ramadoss was asked about this on Tuesday, he simply said a decision would be taken once Rajinikanth launches his party. Ramadoss statement was widely interpreted as a stark change in the stance of the party from opposing Rajinikanth’s political entry to even considering an alliance.

A few Rajinikanth’s fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the idea of the actor joining hands with PMK. They recalled how Rajinikanth’s fans and PMK cadre shared bitter animosity in the past. Some said the actor’s party would lose much if it joins hands with the caste-based PMK.

‘Ties to continue’

