Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, ASI lodges complaint against contractor in Adichanallur row

Meanwhile, the trench reportedly dug using an earthmover for constructing a fence was levelled, after documenting the damages caused to the artefacts.

Published: 13th February 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

The trench reportedly dug using an earthmover for constructing a fence was levelled.(Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has lodged a complaint against the contractor with the Srivaikuntam police station for “causing damages to the artefacts at Adichanallur archaeological site” in Thoothukudi.

Meanwhile, the trench reportedly dug using an earthmover for constructing a fence was levelled, after documenting the damages caused to the artefacts. An ASI archaeologist told TNIE that they have recorded the types of artefacts, including earthenware and urns damaged and disturbed by the machine, and that a detailed report would be submitted to ASI Chennai Circle. However, he refused to reveal the number of artefacts damaged.

The construction of the fence has been temporarily suspended and a complaint against the Hosur-based contractor was lodged with the Srivaikuntam police station for damaging the artefacts, he said, adding that the trench was levelled by labourers following instructions from higher authorities.

According to the complaint, the contractor used machines instead of labourers to dig a trench for erecting a see-through fence on the boundary of the ancient site. The application of machines flouted Sections 10A, 16 and 17 of The Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, 1904; digging the site in late hours without supervision amounts to violation of the Act, the complaint said.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Department of Archaeology Principal Secretary and Commissioner T Udhayachandran said: “We will take the matter to the knowledge of ASI to prevent any such incidents in the future.” Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan told TNIE that an inquiry is on. A case would be filed under relevant sections after consulting with legal experts, he added.

Recently, TNIE and a few media outlets carried reports on the damages caused to the artefacts at Adichanallur archaeological site by an earthmover that dug a trench for a fence in the midnight.
Pursuant to the media reports, ASI claimed that the earthmover was used to clean the site. However, ASI sent a team to inspect the trench. The inspection done by the ASI archaeologists on Sunday and Monday revealed that urns, earthenware and articles in a 75-metre stretch were damaged.

The ASI had excavated approximately 50 cents during the two phases of excavation held between 2004 and 2006, and unearthed 169 urn burials on the site. The rest of the site, sprawling 114 acres, is yet to be explored.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Adichanallur row
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp