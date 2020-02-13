Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 10 lakh to family of woman who died during childbirth: SHRC

The woman was rushed to Thingalur PHC, but was refused treatment. Finally, she was admitted to the Government Hospital in Erode,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday recommended the State to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of a woman who died during childbirth at the Erode Government Hospital in 2018. A petition from B Raj of Ayigoundanpalayam near Erode said that he admitted his wife in a primary health centre at Vijayamangalam on November 29, 2018, where Dr Vijayalakshmi confirmed that the woman would deliver soon.

After a while Dr Vijayalakshmi left the centre and nurse Suganya was in charge. In the afternoon, Suganya started the delivery procedures and the infant’s head came out partially but couldn’t complete the delivery, resulting in complication.

The woman was rushed to Thingalur PHC, but was refused treatment. Finally, she was admitted to the Government Hospital in Erode, where the doctors attempted the delivery and later informed Raj that his wife and infant died. Denying the allegations, the doctor submitted that all the standard procedures were followed and since there was a complication, the patient was rushed to the GH.

Considering submissions, the commission presided by SHRC acting chairperson D Jayachandran observed that negligence of doctor at the primary health centre in Vijayamangalam led to the death of the woman and her baby and ordered a compensation for the family. The commission also recommended initiating disciplinary action against four members of the Special Maternal Death Audit Committee that gave a clean chit to Dr Vijayalakshmi. Further, several recommendations to improve primary health centres were also made.

